House fire on Perry St. damages home, leaves one cat dead and another missing

Erie fire crews responded to a house fire this morning that damaged a family’s home, killed one of their cats and left another cat missing.

Crews were called to 2517 Perry St. just after 10 a.m. this morning.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the front downstairs living room area of the home.

Everyone was able to get out alive, including the family dog. However, one cat was killed and another is missing.

A fire inspector is on the scene trying to determine a cause.