House fire on Route 97 in Waterford claims the life of a cat

A quick thinking passer-by may have averted a tragedy for one Waterford Township family this holiday season.

Henry Shader of Cambridge Springs was traveling North on Route 97 when he spotted smoke billowing from a house. Shader then turned around and called 911.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after and were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.

Stancliff Hose Assistant Chief Chris Barber says nobody was home at the time, however the family’s two dogs and a cat were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The dogs survived, however the cat did not make it.

Shader says his heart goes out to the family.

“I’m happy to see the dogs are okay, but it was pretty heart wrenching to see them pull the cat out with no sign of life,” said Henry Shader.

The fire remains under investigation. Crews at the scene believe it may have been the result of an electrical issue.