The Erie Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire yesterday morning.

The fire started shortly after 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 10th Street.

Seven people were in the home at the time of the fire and all evacuated safely.

Erie Fire Inspector Mark Polanski says the fire may have started near a space heater.

The Red Cross was also on the scene to provide recovery services.

The case of the fire is still under investigation.