House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks with fellow House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, following a meeting called by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Democrats are demanding that the GOP leadership remove her from committee assignments because of her history of using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader, rebuffing a rebellion by hard-right conservatives angry after she voted last month to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

The secret 145-61 vote came the same day that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ridiculed Democrats for slating a House vote Thursday on removing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from her committees. McCarthy’s comment was a signal that he was dismissing bipartisan demands that Greene be punished for her promotion online and embrace of racist and violent views and bizarre conspiracy theories.