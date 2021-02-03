House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader, rebuffing a rebellion by hard-right conservatives angry after she voted last month to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
The secret 145-61 vote came the same day that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ridiculed Democrats for slating a House vote Thursday on removing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from her committees. McCarthy’s comment was a signal that he was dismissing bipartisan demands that Greene be punished for her promotion online and embrace of racist and violent views and bizarre conspiracy theories.