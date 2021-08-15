House in Crawford County badly damaged by afternoon fire

A house in Crawford County was badly damaged by a fire this afternoon.

Calls came in around 4 p.m. for a top floor bedroom fire at a residence located in the 11000 block of Beuchat Road in Guys Mills.

Crews were able to put out the flames but the entire top floor of the house was completely destroyed.

No word has been released on any injuries involved in this fire. Crews are still investigating what caused the blaze.

