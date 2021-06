A home in Millcreek Township has been damaged by a fire that took place on Sunday afternoon.

The fire began around 1 p.m. at a house located on the 3100 block of Garland Street right off of West 32nd Street.

According to Erie County 911, several fire departments were called to the fully involved fire.

It took crews about an hour to put out this fire.

No injuries were reported, but Red Cross was called in to assist the family that lives at the residence.