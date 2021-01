Erie Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that damaged a home.

Officers made way to the 300 block of East 11th Street around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers saw a house that was hit at least eight times by gunfire. There are no injuries reported.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect. Detectives are searching for surveillance footage in the area.