The House has just approved the $484 Billion COVID-19 relief package, passing 388-5.

The nearly half-trillion dollar relief package will pump $310 billion back into the depleted small business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). It also sets aside $120 billion for the smallest of businesses, gives $75 billion more to hospitals and provides $25 billion for COVID-19 testing.

This now will head to President Trump’s desk for his expected signature.