House passes bill to prevent closing of state centers

The effort to stop the closing of the Polk Center gets a huge boost.

Senate Bill 906 passed the House Wednesday. It would prevent the closing of any state centers until at least five years from the bill’s passage.

This comes in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s call for the closing of the Polk Center in Venango County and another center South of Wilkes Barre.

Because it was an amended bill that passed the House, it now goes back to the Senate for a vote.

The centers care for the intellectually disabled.