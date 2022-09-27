Employees working from home during the pandemic may have been a key driver in the surge in home prices.

Research by the Federal Reserve of San Francisco found home prices in the United States have increased by 24 percent in two years, ending in November 2021. More than 60 percent of that price hike was credited to the rise in employees working from home.

Remote workers could move to different cities with less expensive housing options or more appealing amenities. The FED also added that as working remotely becomes more permanent, it could increase future housing costs and inflation.