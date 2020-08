The houseboat that sank in Horseshoe Pond is back on the surface and in a new location.

The houseboat was moved across the bay on Friday over to the canal basin at Dobbins Landing.

Lakeshore Towing moved the the house across the bay.

Back in early August, the U.S. Coast Guard in Erie was called out to reports of a houseboat sinking.

Crews were able to stabilize the houseboat and no injuries were reported during the sinking.