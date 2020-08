The U.S. Coast Guard in Erie is called out to reports of an unusual sinking.

It was first reported around 4 p.m. on August 3rd.

The coast guard reports that a houseboat on Horseshoe Pond was sinking.

Lakeshore Towing was called in to stabilize the houseboat, but the coast guard does not know what caused the problem.

It has been reported that no one was injured.