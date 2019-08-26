Household hygiene kits to be distributed to those in need

Community Health Net is partnering with the International Medical Corporation to distribute household hygiene kits.

More than 130 kits will be distributed to people who have an economic need or who have suffered from natural disasters.

The purpose of this kit is to help people receive basic hygiene needs. The kits include soap, towels, razors, laundry soap, and toothpaste.

Community Health Net is distributing the kits free of charge.

“Part of moving families to a healthy lifestyle is developing those healthy behaviors. If we can provide toothbrushes, and toothpaste, and soap to families that might struggle to purchase those items, that’s a help. That’s a step up,” said Craig Ulmer, CEO, Community Health Net.

Community Health Net is looking to supply more hygiene kits to those in the future.