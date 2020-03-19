Housing Authority announces no resident at risk of eviction due to COVID-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Erie announcing that no resident will be risk of eviction due to the situation with COVID-19.

In addition, no person living in Section Eight housing will be at risk of losing their home. All inspections will be conducted by phone unless an emergency repair is required. If people have lost their jobs, they can call in and the Housing Authority will reduce their rent to align with how much income they’ve lost.

“We are continuing to utilize through phone and we are available for any resident that wants to call us and they may just want to ask ‘Where do I go’ or ‘Who do I call?’ and we will try to guide them in that direction.” said Michael Fraley, Executive Director of the Housing Authority.

It is unknown at this time when the Housing Authority will start back up with evictions.