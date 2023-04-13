A new housing program for Erie’s homeless received an extra boost of ARP funds.

Thursday afternoon, the Mercy Center for Women received a $250,000 check from Erie County.

It will help fund their latest residential program at Mercy Anchor Community Center. This money is part of the $56 million the county was awarded for the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The executive director of the center says receiving this money is rewarding.

“This just tells us that we are doing God’s work in our community and helping certain individuals who are facing homelessness, addiction or domestic abuse and being able to provide them a safe haven to stay and rest,” said Jennie Hagerty, executive director of the Mercy Center for Women.

Hagerty said with the money, the center plans to continue to build their services of health care, social services, and job readiness.