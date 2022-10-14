With the recent uptick in large scale rescues, local animal shelters are ensuring their staff stays healthy.

Fontaine Glenn has more on how animal shelters mentally prepare for large rescues.

It’s one thing to see the pictures. It’s something completely different to see in person.

“It was heartbreaking to see. It was incredibly heartbreaking,” said Tiffany Hostettler, kennel attendant, ANNA Shelter.

Tiffany Hostettler works for the ANNA shelter. Her very first rescue happened last weekend when 200 animals were taken from a Summit Township farm.

“We’ve all been taking turns and just working as hard as we can to make sure that the dogs that did survive and the rest of the animals that did survive are happy, and healthy, and medicated, and just doing a lot better,” said Hostettler.

No matter the size of the rescue, the ANNA Shelter team must prepare themselves mentally because they don’t know what type of conditions they’re stepping into.

“There’s a lot of mental preparedness that you need to deal with, physical preparedness. You have to be able to lift and bend and twist and get into tight spaces,” said Hostettler.

At the Erie Humane Society, time off and use of resources keeps the staff healthy and ready to keep going.

“It is critical they can be strong enough to handle some of the cases that we get. If we’re not aware of that, it’s not good. If we overly press and push ourselves, you eventually have that breakdown, and we don’t want that to happen,” said Nicole Leone, executive director, Erie Humane Society.

Leone said with the growing number of animals being neglected in Erie, it’s essential for rescue workers to remain healthy and ready.