How can you vet non-profits in the Erie area? Video

People across the Erie region are now turning their attention to the non-profit Boots on Ground.

"It's not Boots on Ground the organization, it's that one person which is Venus who is misusing those funds and there are several people who has witnessed this happening including myself," said Antoinette Gathers, veteran. This coming after the organizations' founder Venus Azevedo-Laboda is indicted on seven felony counts for allegedly embezzling more than $7,000 from the non profit.

Court Gould is with the Erie Community Foundation which is an organization that looks over funds for nearly 700 charities. He says people can use the foundation as a tool to vet certain non-profits in the area before they donate their money. "Professional staff evaluate proposals and the organizations that are submitting and then we as well have community advisory committee that evaluates and provide advice and other insights to organizations," Gould added.

Another Erie non-profit that made headlines in the past year for fraud is Mothers Against Teen Violence which is founded by Councilwoman Sonya Arrington. Federal prosecutes accused Arrington of diverting at least $70,000 from her organization, that case remains unresolved.

Gould says a good way to check and see how non-profits are handling their money is to ask for the annual audit report. Azevedo-Laboda is expected to appear for arraignment in federal court January 29th.