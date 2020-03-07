How coronavirus may impact local sporting events

Overseas reports say the Italian government has mandated the country’s sporting events be held without fans due to the fear of the coronavirus spreading.

As the coronavirus spreads around the world and across the nation, sporting events overseas are now requiring fans to not attend.

“The safety of our fans, the patrons, our team, the arena staff remains the upmost importance. We are monitoring the situation but its very fluid. Every day, every few hours, information changes.” said Matt Bresee, president of the Erie Bayhawks.

Bresee says they are in close talks with the league, who is in contact with the CDC regarding safety precautions with the virus. Bresee adding they are taking extra precautions when it comes to contact with fans and fellow teammates.

The event staff is said to be sanitizing common areas and suites more frequently. The team has suspended their contact during the high five tunnel, where fans could high five players. Now, they have a cheer tunnel. This eliminates all physical contact with fans before and after the game.

As for ticket sales at the Erie Insurance Arena regarding the Bayhawks, Bresee says that as of right now, they have yet to see an impact on ticket sales.

All of the people we spoke with at the game said they would not let the coronavirus keep them home.

“I’m not nervous. The biggest thing that you have to do is just wash your hands and be sure to not shake and hug a lot of people.” said Thomas Lee.

“No, you should still live your life, plain and simple, live your life.” said Mike Magold. “You can wear a mask, you can wear gloves. I don’t think that is going to stop anyone from getting it.”

“The flu kills way more people than this has, so this is nothing new really. I feel like they are making a big deal about it.” said Mike Rouse.

“It is something very different to stop and think about. I think that is all we can do, take it a day at a time, monitor the situation and see what kind of impact that it might have here.” Bresee said.