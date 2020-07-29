How counselors are continuing to help those that depend on them during COVID-19

Sexual assault counselors are seeing a record number of requests for their services during this pandemic and many reaching out are children.

Yoselin Person spoke with a few experts that help victims of a crime to see what they’re doing to continue to help those that depend on their support. She was live outside of the Children’s Advocacy Center to tell us more.

Those who are a victim of a crime may feel like they are alone during this uncertain time, but people from resource centers want you to know that help is nearby.

Counselors at the Crime Victim Center of Erie County say the COVID-19 crisis has limited people, especially children, to seek help.

People at the center say the goal is to always be the voice for the victim.

“We are in a very good spot that we really planned ahead, so we have the ability to do a lot more virtual things and do distance counseling even,” said Paul Lukach, director, Crime Victim Center of Erie County.

It’s a whole new world, and many children are facing neglect and abuse.

60,000 of the center’s clients were affected by crime and sexual assault last year. 25% of those were people of the age of 18. Those numbers are going up, and they’re not being reported.

Experts at the Children’s Advocacy Center say for many children a safe place can be at school. A child may feel comfortable telling what continues to happen at home to those they can trust.

“Those people who would be looking out for them aren’t there. Kids are stuck at home and we know that most abuse happens in the home,” said Michael Gains, executive director, Children’s Advocacy Center.

There may not be enough people to watch over the younger people during these crucial times, but it’s never too late for those to reach out for help.

“Especially for a young person, you don’t want your whole life to be miserable. Get help now. Get out of a bad situation so that your future can be bright and you can put the bad things that happened to you behind you,” said Lukach.

A counselor from the Crime Victim Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

When calling during their office hours, you will be connected directly with a staff member. During after hours and on the weekends, an answering service will assist in getting you connected with a counselor. Call 814-455-9414 anytime for help.

You can visit Crime Victim Center of Erie County’s website or Children’s Advocacy Center’s website for more.