How COVID-19 is impacting major life events

With the state and local government looking to limit the number of people attending events, major events are being impacted locally.

Here is some advice for people planning these events.

Both weddings and funerals are gatherings that call family and friends together, but now those sort of events are causing some to improvise.

While planning for what is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives, brides and grooms now face an unexpected factor.

“When you think about planning your wedding, some of the hardest things you think you’re going to have to deal with are who you are going to invite, how you are going to limit the guest, you don’t think which family members are an immune compromise. Are we going to have to cancel a gathering because we don’t want to put our family members further at risk,” said Meagan McHugh, Bride to be.

Local wedding planner Eve Frank explained that if your wedding is coming up and you think it’s best to postpone, you should contact your vendor, DJ, florist and caterer in order to see if there is any fee.

But if you want to stick to the date and still have all your loved ones watch you say “I do…”

“As you are getting closures of venues and limitation on how many people can be there. People can’t travel outside of state consider asking your photographer can they livestream it so people who can’t attend can also be a part of your wedding,” said Eve Frank, Coordinator of Erie Wedding and Event Services.

Another major life event for families impacted by the coronavirus are funerals.

Funeral homes around the area are adjusting due to all the current restrictions.

“We are able to hold the people if they wish for those type of traditional services, if not they have to move forward a little bit on traditional private services, but we are trying to honor everybody’s wishes,” said Peter Burton, Director of Burton Funeral Home.

But as for you can be there for those who have lost someone.

“We have online condolences because at the time of a loss you want to be surrounded by the love and support of others. So while they physical contact can’t be there at this moment in the masses, the online condolences are there,” said Karen Burton Horstman, Vice President and Funeral Director of Burton Funeral Home.

Burton Funeral Home also explained they are looking to record services to post online those who can not attend.