(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins.

(The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.)

In the race for governor, Shapiro (Democrat) leads with 55.82% over Doug Mastriano (Republican) with 42.39% statewide. They’re separated by more than 680,000 votes. Erie County saw Shapiro winning with a wider margin. Here, Shapiro had 59.64% and Mastriano had 38.39%. The difference was a little more than 22,000 votes.

In the race for US Senate, Fetterman (Democrat) leads with 50.25% over Mehmet Oz (Republican) with 47.06%. They’re separated by more than 176,000 votes. In Erie County, Fetterman, like Shapiro, also won by a wider margin than the statewide results. Fetterman had 53.25% and Oz had 44.08%. They were separated by about 9,500 votes.