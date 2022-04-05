It was a nice day for a walk Tuesday, which also meant it was a nice day to determine the impact that old man winter had on Presque Isle this year.

Here is some good news out of this year’s Spring Beach Walk.

Sometimes a walk on the beach is more than just a chance to get outside.

For this group of Presque Isle staff, Army Corp of Engineers, and other park supporters, this walk is a chance to gather information on how tough the winter season was on the park and what kind of sand replenishment will be needed.

Early indications are positive.

Even though it’s early on in the assessment process, there are already reasons to be hopeful. Why? Low water levels. Because low water levels usually means low water damage.

“We are looking at a much better position though. We’re still going to have that need for our nourishment because there is always that need with the western edge of the state here, but we’re in a much better position than we have been in the last several years,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager of Presque Isle.

All of the data collected will then be compiled by the Army Corp of Engineers to help prove that early indications are not flukes.

“The beaches are a bit wider. We’re seeing a good piece more stone kind of integrated with it coming in from the west. We’re going to take this information back to the office with us. We’ll evaluate against past nourishments, past activities what we’re done out here, what we think is appropriate for this year’s nourishment season,” said Westin Cross, Army Corp of Engineers.

Appropriate for what could be a good summer beach season.