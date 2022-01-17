How Erie Streets Departments and residents are managing the snow

City residents and drivers are clearing off roads and navigating slippery city streets.

We spoke with some residents and staff from the streets department about managing this snow.

Here is more on the road conditions in the city.

Representatives from the streets department say that drivers should stay off city streets so that plows can get through the city.

Plows have been sent to areas that also include odd even parking.

The storm began on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. and it continued across the region overnight.

This was the first heavy snowfall of the winter season, and Erie City Streets Department plow trucks have been prepared for this day since Thanksgiving.

City streets employees are working twelve hour shifts to manage the slippery roads.

About 30 city plows are out on the streets and one representative said that this morning they are concentrating on the odd even parking areas.

“We’re trying to get through the inner city right now. People are not complying with the street regulations. For some reason everybody’s going somewhere. There are a lot of cars stuck in the streets so plows are basically sitting behind them having to back down the street to get to another street. Something that usually takes about two hours is taking four or five,” said Jeff Gibbens, Superintendent, Erie City Streets Department.

One city resident said that during storms like this it is great to see neighbors come together.

“The neighbors are wonderful down here. Whenever the snow flies every winter everybody pulls together in the neighborhood to help each other out so we’re very grateful for all of them,” said Nancy Redinger, Erie Resident.

“My neighbors upstairs and my neighbors downstairs came out to help me out, and my neighbor next door came out and they shoveled and I called my dad for a tow truck and he got here just as I was able to get out,” said Andrew Jones, Erie Resident.

One Erie resident who lives on Liberty Street said that her whole family could not make it to work today. If you are struggling to drive, please contact the Erie Streets Department.