How first responders handle the decontamination process Video

Many first responders from UPMC Hamot were busy Wednesday as they dealt with the the unknown substance that made people sick at SCI Albion.

Dr. Jason Chenault says the hospital staff were communicating with the 911 center, so they were prepared when the patients came in. "And that does help us prepare, so we know what type of chemical or biological agent that we may be dealing with," said Dr. Chenault, senior director of emergency services at UPMC Hamot.

According to Dr. Chenault, once a patient is decontaminated, the hospital staff must decontaminate the room and themselves. About 125 staff members are trained on the decontamination process and they hold trainings about every two months.

"So these are things we want to make sure that we are very well prepared as the region’s only trauma center,” said Dr. Chenault. “We want to make sure we can take those patients at a moments notice."

Hospital staff aren't the only ones involved in the decontamination process. According to Erie Deputy Fire Chief John Herrmann, the fire department can play a part as well. "We can use our fire trucks to hose people off, if it's just a matter of rinsing the poison off them or getting them off of your clothes," said Herrmann.

The hazmat team is a key part in examining and disposing of hazardous or poisonous materials.