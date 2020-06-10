How folks are staying cool during the Erie heat

Another hot day in Erie PA. A second day over 90 degrees.

There are many different ways in which people are beating the heat. From a dip in the pool to just sitting in the house, drinking ice tea and cranking up the air conditioning, people are cooling off in their own ways.

“I have been in my house with the air conditioning on, nice and high or going into the pool that we have in my area,” said Tammie Horton, Millcreek Resident.

Horton said that it’s a great feeling walking from the outside heat into a house with air conditioning.

“It’s very good, it’s very comforting, it’s very nice,” said Horton.

Other people say that staying safe and smart is key to beating the heat.

“There is no real break from it. You keep going and plow through it and go do what you are doing and hopefully you get a few minutes to sit in the shade or sit in the air conditioning once in a while,” said Pat Broughman, Bradford Resident.

Broughman also said that she drinks a lot of water and takes breaks when she needs to. We caught up with some people who are enjoying the cool waves at Presque Isle.

Maddie Edwards and her friend drove over an hour to take a dip in the lake at Presque Isle.

“It feels so good. It’s cold at first, but once you get in it’s fine,” said Maddie Edwards, Parker PA Resident.

We also talked to the manager at Lowes on Peach Street. The manager told us the past couple of days people have been buying lots of air conditioners and fans.