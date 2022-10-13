The price to run a household in the U.S. continues to climb thanks to rising costs in food, rent and consumer services.

According to the September inflation report, the consumer price index rose 8.2% year to year since 2021.

While the price of gas is lower compared to the same time last year, the price of food and rent rose by 0.8% since last month.

All this after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three quarters of a percent in September. For so many, just paying for the basics is becoming a challenge.

Tonight we are taking a look at the ways inflation is impacting residents in our region.

Economic experts say local workers are definitely feeling the strain. Chelsea Swift was live in the control room with more on this issue.

Thursday’s report shows a 0.4% increase from August to September. At the same time, local economists say paychecks are not keeping up.

Residents in the Erie County region are feeling the strain, paying higher prices for a wide variety of goods and services.

One economics professor from Allegheny College said inflation is impacting residents in NWPA.

“Because their wages haven’t been going up as rapidly as other parts of the country, that effect of inflation is being felt a little bit more,” said Dr. Timothy Bianco, economics professor, Allegheny College.

Professor Bianco said the price of groceries isn’t the only thing that’s impacting Pennsylvanians.

“The cost of medical care has been going up, the cost of rent, the cost of food of course has been going up as well. So for your average worker out there this is an indication that their really squeezed by the inflation report that came out today,” said Dr. Bianco.

A representative from the Second Harvest Food Bank said in the last several weeks they’ve seen an increase in families in need at their food drives.

“This past one last week we had 143 households. And it’s been steadily rising in the last four months; 90-100,100-120,130s, now we’re at 140 plus. I don’t see that ending any time soon,” said Gerry Weiss, director of network relations, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Weiss said he believes prices at the store will continue to increase and bring even more people to the Second Harvest Food Bank.