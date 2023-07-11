As the manhunt for the suspect wanted out of Warren County continues on four legs, we looked to experts on how K-9s are trained for situations like this.

Mike Amann is the owner of Lake Erie K-9 located in Lawrence Park, and started his career training military and police dogs but has moved to train civilian dogs.

He said that military and police K-9s train for months and continue to train once they are allowed out on calls.

An important note is containment and contamination are the number one thing to look at when dealing with a suspect on the run.

“The more officers the better because you can contain. You can put them in strategic points where you can hopefully push the subject out if the K-9 doesn’t catch them, but not contaminating the track is the biggest problem that I ran into as a police officer,” said Amann.

“I said, ‘Don’t walk on the track, don’t walk on the track,’ and of course, they will go look for the guy. So the non-contamination of the track is probably the best outcome your going to have and a fresh track,” he continued.

Amann added that after about two weeks is when the suspect’s trail starts to dissipate completely.