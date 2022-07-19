Local school districts are looking to fill positions following a teacher shortage. School districts are looking to address the root of the problem and make the education industry more appealing for people to apply.

Here is more on the plans and how the shortage has been impacting local schools.

The need for teachers has reached a critical point in schools. One advocacy coordinator discussed what would happen if the positions are not filled.

Teacher shortages are continuing across the country. One local school district has not felt any side effects from the shortage until recently.

“We have four universities with teacher prep programs that provides a pool of candidates each year, but even their teacher prep program enrollment is dwindling,” said Matt Lane, Superintendent, General McLane School District.

According to the Pennsylvania’s Teacher Union, the education industry has seen a 65% decline in the number of teaching certificates that have been issued over the last 10 years.

This is now putting stress on current teachers.

“A recent NEA poll found that over 50% of current educators are considering leaving the profession earlier than they had anticipated,” said Marcus Schlegel, Advocacy Coordinator, PSEA Northwestern Region.

A member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) said that recovering from the teacher shortages would mean making the profession more appealing for people to apply.

“I think one of the first things to do is to make it a more attractive profession by making those salaries commensurate with other professionals with that degree of training and expertise, and I think another thing that we need to do is increase the supports that are in our schools currently,” said Schlegel.

The advocacy coordinator told us what will likely happen if the teaching positions are not filled.

“You’re then looking at situations with larger class sizes, fewer resources, less time to prepare the material, and to deliver the best curriculum that we possibly can. So there are immediate and negative effects from not being able to provide the level of education that frankly by constitutional mandate Pennsylvania is obligated to provide,” said Schlegel.

Schlegel said if schools do not have the staff to be able to provide the instruction then everything will suffer.

