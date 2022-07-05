When the owner of a local company said he was committed to helping the people of Ukraine, he wasn’t kidding.

Logistics Plus, Inc. announced Tuesday it has purchased a Ukrainian-based company. The move not only expands the global footprint of logistics plus, but it’s also going to help get desperately needed supplies into the country.

The company is expanding its reach in Ukraine with the acquisition of Concord-Trans. Now, they can better support those suffering from the war in Ukraine.

This is good news for people in Erie trying to get supplies to refugees in the war-torn country.

“They always have the best in mind for the people. They really do love Ukrainians, and it shows with what they are doing,” said Ruth Ribalko, project manager from Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church.

“Infrastructure equipment that’s coming in, there’s military equipment that is coming in, medical equipment that is coming in. So what we wanted to do is we wanted to actually get into it and try to continue to help and to establish a presence as one of the larger logistics companies in Ukraine,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO of Logistics Plus, Inc.

Grace Slavic Pentacostal Church is one church in Erie that created efforts to help those suffering in Ukraine. The project manager said she’s happy to see a company like Logistics Plus go the extra mile to help.

“Logistics has opened many doors with taking on Erie for Ukraine shipping and then they are also offering jobs for the refuges so they are whole heartedly opening their hearts up and their wallets to the people of Ukraine,” Ribalko added.

The company also has a second office in Odesa and employees that are experts in logistics.

“They have a lot of knowledge, and they will help us enter the market with oversized cargo very aggressively and very fast,” Ostapyak said.

According to Ostapyak, they plan to use the companies resources to help rebuild Ukraine.

“We are going help in any possible way that we can while also establishing and building ourselves as a brand that hopefully will be present for many many years and for Ukraine,” Ostapyak added.