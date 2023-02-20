As spring approaches and this year’s winter remains unseasonably mild, JET 24/FOX 66 reporter Matt Mathias talked to local experts about how these conditions could lead to an increase in brush and trash fires.

A fire in Beaver Township on Sunday had firefighters battling quite the blaze in an open field. This time of year, wildfires and brush fires become much more common.

Experts say that many people think that because of the muddy, wet ground, brush fires don’t occur as much — but there is more to it than that.

“With the wind and the temperatures, as they dry the already dead material out from last fall, those tops are very dry and burn very quickly,” said Fire Chief Don Erbin Jr., Kuhl Hose Fire Department, Forest Fire Warden.

The City of Erie doesn’t have to deal with brush fires like those in the rural county do. They see more rubbish fires and structure fires if any. But there are rules you have to follow when burning at home.

“You have to be 15 feet away from a structure or anything combustible – fence, back porch, anything like that. You have to have a fire pit and you’re only allowed to burn seasoned hardwood, you know firewood. You’re not allowed to burn brush or bushes that you cut down or anything like that,” said Donald Sauer, City of Erie chief fire inspector.

The fire chief of Kuhl Hose Fire Department added that fighting a wildfire is much different than fighting a structure fire. They utilize different methods and tools that more often than not are not carried on a large fire engine.

Those are utilized to dig around the perimeter of the fire in an attempt to contain it and strip it of resources to continue growing.

Wildfire experts told WJET that when there’s not enough water at your disposal, there’s a unique way to fight back. And that’s with more fire.

“And sometimes, we fight fire with fire. We’ll get it contained as best as we can and we’ll start a fire to burn out the material between our containment line and the fire itself so it burns itself out faster,” said Erbin.