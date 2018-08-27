How the city is helping the students of Erie Video

According to the Schember Administration, preparing students for the future isn't just the responsibility of the school district, it takes the whole community.

Since Mayor Joe Schember stepped into office, maintaining a strong relationship with Erie's Public Schools was a top priority. His team works diligently with Superintendent Brian Polito to ensure students are provided a quality education and the school is supported by local government.

School and city officials say a healthy public school system impacts the community as a whole.

Kathy Wyrosdick, Erie Planning Director, says, "We have been very supportive of our school district in implementing their strategic plan but in general... They really do move this community forward."

Superintendent Brian Polito says, "We've also been invited to several of the Mayor's news conferences and have been able to share information at those to the general public and most recently the mayor really did step in and help us negotiate a compromise with EMTA."

Erie Public Schools has a goal to reach a 100% graduation rate. The city is trying to help them achieve that goal by providing reliable transportation.