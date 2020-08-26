How the weather is affecting the fall harvest

As we approach the Summer homestretch and enter into the fall harvest, some crops are flourishing while others are not.

We spoke with several area farmers to see if their crops are growing.

This has been a great year for pumpkin growing thanks to the heat, but that same heat is not good for other crops such as grapes.

John Mason of Mason Farms said that many of his grapes got frozen during the spring, but now they could really use some water.

“But if you walked up these rows behind me, you can really tell they are wilting a little bit. They could use a drink,” said John Mason, Mason Farms Owner.

In Waterford at Port Farms they say this years pumpkin crops are very good thanks to the weather.

“We get them into the ground in late May and got a lot of rain which was very beneficial and for the plant itself coupled wit the heat, it has been an awesome growing year,” said Kelly Port from Port Farms.

Port Farms starts harvesting next week and pumpkin season lasts about 90 to 120 days.

Port said that it is encouraging that it has been a great year for pumpkin growing because selling pumpkins is their biggest source of income.

“The pumpkin farm is our living source. That is our main income,” said Port.

Port said that last year was horrible for pumpkin growing season because there was very little rain. The weather also played a role in how big the pumpkins get.