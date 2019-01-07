How this year's winter weather is affecting local businesses Video

The first snow storm in November gave us flashbacks of the record-breaking snow storm we had in our region last year. However, this year, we are experiencing a much milder winter.

Although it's been a rainy, soggy day so far, this weather is nothing if we look back at the snow storms we've had in the past.

33 degree weather with 30 mph winds might be a big deal for other cities, but for Erie, it's a breeze. This is the time of year where we are used to teeth chattering, face freezing temperatures and heavy snow.

But, is the lack of it this winter starting to hurt local businesses?

Manager of Gerlach's Floral Garden, Adam Gerlach, tells us, "well there's not much going on right now with the snow plowing. It hurts a little bit. You have crews waiting to go out, we have equipment sitting and waiting, so it hurts. "

Of course, we should be thankful that we have had less than 10 inches of snow in December.

Some local businesses like Gerlach's and certain snow resorts in our region usually rely on this time period to make good money.

Vice President of Scott Enterprises, Nick Scott, Jr., tells us at "Peek 'N Peak, we've got 100% snow coverage. We make all our own snow right now. We've got about 30 million gallons of water pushed up onto the hill; that's man-made snow".

According to Scott, the lack of snow has been an advantage for their restaurants because more people are going out to eat. "With the milder weather, the restaurants; Applebees, i-hop, they've been very strong."

So, although it's great that Mother Nature has taken it easy on us so far, it's important to remember winter is not over yet.

Enjoy these temperatures while they are here because the forecast does call for snow later this week.