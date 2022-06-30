We are only days away from Fourth of July fireworks filling the sky, but it’s important to remember some safety tips, especially when it comes to your hearing.

It’s no secret when one thinks of Fourth of July that fireworks come to mind, but fireworks can be dangerous and cause hearing loss if the proper steps to protect your ears aren’t taken.

In order to protect your ears this Fourth of July, a Hamot audiologist says to make sure you stand a safe distance from the fireworks and wear protective hearing measures such as ear plugs or over the ear protection.

If you are launching the fireworks yourself, she recommends wearing both ear plugs in your ears and over the ear protection while also standing a safe distance away.

Symptoms of temporary hearing loss are muffled hearing, ringing, or buzzing in the ears one or more days after exposure to fireworks.

If these symptoms stick around for several days after, get your hearing checked by a doctor.

Children’s ear canals are smaller than an adults, making children more susceptible to the loud explosions in the sky.

“It may cause even more damage for kids because kids’ ear canals are a lot smaller, and that pressure built up is a lot more than with adults,” said Dr. Megan Leas from UPMC Hamot. “So a safe distance of about 200 feet is always a good idea. As well as using hearing protection. You can use the earplugs that you roll up and put in your ears or the ones that go over your ears.”

One sign of hearing loss to look out for a day or two after launching fireworks is ringing or buzzing in the ears that won’t go away.

This could be a sign of temporary or permanent hearing loss and it’s important to go get a hearing test by a doctor.

“It’s kind of a muffled sound in your ear that can go along with that ringing in the ear. Sometimes that can come back to normal and that would be a temporary hearing loss, but sometimes it can only take one big loud blast that will cause a permanent hearing loss,” Dr. Leas added. “So very important to use hearing protection, especially if you are the one setting them off.”

Dr. Leas suggests any children watching fireworks should wear ear protection.