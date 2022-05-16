How many calls have you gotten this week about your vehicle’s extended warranty?

We did some investigating and here is what we learned.

Chances are you have gotten a call in regards to your vehicle’s warranty.

“The robocall, or the ‘do not call registry’ works,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro, (D), Pennsylvania.

Did he just say the “do not call list” works?

“Now a viewer may be scratching their head and saying, ‘well I’m still getting many of these robocalls at my home.’ The reality is you are getting them from companies that are trying to scam you, and so of course they’re not going to follow the law. They’re trying to break the law to scam you,” said Shapiro.

Last year, the FTC received 3.4 million complaints about robocalls. The number one complaint was auto warranty, followed by credit or credit cards, insurance and healthcare, criminal charges and social security scams.

“Illegitimate businesses or scammers aren’t going to pay any attention to that list and they are calling you anyway and those calls continue to increase,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro claims that Pennsylvania is working with the Federal Government and other states to stop those annoying calls once and for all.

“Certainly never give over any personal, private financial information to someone who solicits you on the other end of the line that you do not know,” said Shapoiro.

Click here to report any unwanted calls, verify that your number is on the “do not call registry,” or to add your number to the registry.