If you’re a dog owner, make sure to have your furry friend licensed for their safety.

Dog licenses can be purchased City Hall, the Erie Humane Society, the ANNA Shelter, or you can register online.

Doing so will help keep your pet safe like you would want for any other family member. Having your pet licensed can help them get back home in case they ever get lost.

“It is going to be that much easier if an animal enforcement officer in the city or in Millcreek picks that pet up, brings them to any of the local shelters here in Erie, we can locate them. We can locate their owner, get ahold of them, and make sure that they’re reunited as soon as possible with their family members,” said Nicole Leone, executive director, Erie Humane Society.

Licenses cost $8.50 annually or $51.50 for a lifetime license. Spayed and neutered dogs can be licensed for $6.50 annually or $31.50 for a lifetime license.