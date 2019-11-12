How to keep your money safe from ATM scams

Did you know you could have your bank account hacked by simply getting money out of the ATM? Well, it is possible.

It is done through a small device called an ATM skimmer. It reads and copies your bank card information.

Skimmers have been found in Erie and Crawford Counties.

You might remember back in June, dozens of Conneaut Lake and Vernon Township residents were affected by fraudulent ATM transactions.

“I checked my bank account and sure enough, someone withdrew $500 plus a $3.50 service fee. So it was $503.50 all together,” said Charity Greenawald.

