1  of  4
Breaking News
Millcreek Township signs Disaster Declaration Northampton County resident is first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania Erie City Hall closed to public as of Thursday Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County

How to stay mindful and stress-free during COVID-19 pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 is causing a lot of anxiety and stress in the community.

But, is being anxious and stressed okay? Professionals say yes. They believe that panicking does no good, but planning can help reduce your anxiety.

By taking time to be mindful and implement breathing exercises, you can control your anxiety and remain as calm as possible during this pandemic.

To learn more on how to remain calm and control what you can during this crisis, you can check out this Digital Exclusive with Emma Rose Lewis right here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar