How to stay mindful and stress-free during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is causing a lot of anxiety and stress in the community.

But, is being anxious and stressed okay? Professionals say yes. They believe that panicking does no good, but planning can help reduce your anxiety.

By taking time to be mindful and implement breathing exercises, you can control your anxiety and remain as calm as possible during this pandemic.

To learn more on how to remain calm and control what you can during this crisis, you can check out this Digital Exclusive with Emma Rose Lewis right here.