Best ways to stay active at home until gyms reopen

If you are starting to feel a little stir crazy you might consider incorporating at home workouts into your daily routine.

Some people are getting concerned that staying home means being less active.

Local fitness experts shared some advice on how to stay moving until gyms reopen.

Lisa Hilinski a strength and conditioning specialist gave tips on how to stay active while quarantining at home.

“People are working from home they are sitting their typical eight hour shift and then they kinda get in the mindset of watching TV so it’s easy to sit, but you know if you set goals of every hour you get up and move around,” said Hilinski.

Hilinski said it is important to set a schedule for yourself. She speaks with clients to keep them on track adding you can hold yourself accountable by writing down a schedule including the three meals you eat and a time set aside for working out.

“Even if your goal now is not weight loss if you want to stay fit you have to write it down, schedule it and don’t give yourself a choice,” said Hilinski.

Hilinski also showed us some exercises you can do at home to warm up. This will also help you strengthen your full body and back, an area people sometimes neglect with at home workouts.

We also went to Erie Fitness Academy to find out how they’re encouraging there members to stay active at home.

“We’ve been offering live at home workouts so we’ve been doing virtual workouts where a coach will be taking everybody through the workout,” said Hilinski.

Head Coach and Co Owner of Erie Fitness Academy, Giordano Tartalione added that these work outs are available to the public for free.

Erie Fitness Academy staff streams videos at 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. everyday to their training for Warriors South Erie Familia Facebook group.

“All of our online workouts are on there, all of our nutrition is on there, all of our motivational messages are on there and they are part of a community of people that are just trying to help each other out. They’ve come up with a lot of creative stuff on how to create weights, how to keep yourself mentally involved when you’re stressed or anything at home,” said Giordano Tartalione, Erie Fitness Academy Co-Owner and Coach.

Tartaglione also demonstrated how people are getting creative making their own weights by filling backpacks or duffel bags with books or canned goods using these weights we learned some exercises to try at home.

Head coach at Erie Fitness Academy added some members were able to rent and take home equipment like weights to help them with their at home work outs.

He encourages others to use things you have in your home if you don’t have weights.