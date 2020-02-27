How to stay safe and travel smart in midst of coronavirus

There are now more new cases of the coronavirus reported each day outside China then inside the country. With over 80,000 confirmed cases around the world, the virus has claimed over 2,800 lives.
This is causing a great deal of concern for those who travel internationally. If you are someone who is planning a trip outside the United States, here are a few ways to protect yourself as the cases of coronavirus continue to grow.
- Reconsider traveling to affected areas, and realize that you may not be able to return home if quarantined.
- Get a flu shot and necessary vaccinations, rest, stay hydrated, eat well, exercise and stay healthy before traveling.
- Consider refundable rates whenever possible when making reservations at hotel and for rental cars. They maybe more expensive, but worth it if your plans change. Read the fine print and note the cancellation window on your hotel booking.
- Check with cruise lines, as policies vary. Many have been giving vouchers to travelers who change their plans because of the virus. Cruise ships are frequently sanitized, and follow protocols in place for norovirus.
- Travel insurance coverage varies: read the terms and conditions carefully. Depending on coverage, this might include emergency medical expenses. In doubt, take the Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) option.