How warmer temperatures are impacting ski resorts

With temperatures soaring into the mid 50’s, you might be wondering how this impacts skiers and ski resorts.

Peek’n Peak staff say they are not worried about the spike in temperature, adding that once they have a base of two feet of snow it’s easier for them to keep areas snow filled.

Skiers say they are happy to see warmer temperatures.

“It’s 50 degrees, so we don’t need our big jackets…it’s nice,” said Vicky Deans, Pittsburgh resident.

“I like the snow better when its cold, it’s more powdery and stuff so it’s faster. It’s nice sometimes when you don’t have to worry about all the layers and everything,” said Lydia Tuthill, Pittsburgh resident.

The resorts have more than 300 snow makers to help keep the skiing areas filled with snow.