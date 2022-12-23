(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard has moved into the greater Erie region, and with it is a deep freeze. Wind gusts will approach 60 mph in some areas and temperatures have been plummeting and will continue to plummet into the night.

A major concern is heavy wind and ice downing trees and powerlines. The blizzard warning is active through 4 a.m. on Dec. 24. As of about 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, nearly 2,000 homes are without power in Erie County, according to the Penelec/First Energy outage webpage.

The bulk of the outages are in Millcreek Township and Springfield Township. Millcreek has about 785 customers without power (Penelec serves more than 26,000 customers there). Springfield has more than 500 customers without power (Penelec serves more than 1,700 customers there).

Fairview has 196 customers without power. Elk Creek, Erie, Harborcreek, and Washington Township all have more than 50 customers without power. And 14 other communities in Erie County have fewer than 50 customers without power.

Warren County has about 700 customers without power. The bulk of impacted customers are in Tidioute Borough where 364 customers are without power as of about 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 23. Limestone Township has 195 customers without power, and Deerfield Township has 128 customers without power. Four other communities have fewer than 10 customers without power.