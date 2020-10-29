HUD announces $3 million grant to eliminate lead in Erie households

An effort to reduce lead poisoning is underway in the City of Erie.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $3 million grant to eliminate lead in households.

More than 80% of houses in the City of Erie that were built before 1978 are affected by led paint.

The grant is expected to help with training contractors and educating families about the hazards of lead and how it can effect health and safety.

“We provide outreach as far as education on what not to do. For parents, how to clean their house, clean their toys, eliminate the dust, which is the primary hazard for the children, and help keep them as safe from lead as possible,” said Aaron Snippert, Director of Housing Programs.

If you live in a house built before 1978 you are encouraged to contact the redevelopment authority.