Hudson Essex Terraplane Club continues their classic car convention at the Ambassador Conference Center

The three day classic car convention continued today June 5th.

The Hudson Essex Terraplane Club is holding the convention at the Ambassador Conference Center on Peach Street to show off classic cars.

Over 200 people showed up to the three day convention that began on Thursday.

The co-chair of the event said that last year because of the virus, the event was canceled. This year however, the co-chair is happy that the event finally took place.

“The people are just so anxious to get out and do something because our national meet was canceled last year. Our regional meet also, so this has been a great thing,” said Charles Gleydura, Co-Chair.

The event will conclude tonight after the banquet.