Human Bones found on Steadman Road in Crawford County

Human bones have been found in the woods of Crawford County, making it the third such discovery in the region in recent months.

According to State Police, a hunter found several human bones on Sunday on Steadman Road in Troy Township as he was preparing a hunting stand.

The bones were sent to Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat at Mercyhurst University to assist with identifying and analyzing.

It is believed that the bones have been exposed to the elements for some time. Police say they don’t suspect any foul play.