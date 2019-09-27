Humane Officers searching for suspects after finding a deceased dog tied to a tree on State Game Lands in Waterford

Humane Officers at the Erie Humane Society announced they are looking for the person/s responsible for tying a dog to a tree that ended with the death of the animal.

Human Officers were contacted late Sunday, September 22, 2019 regarding a deceased dog found tied to a tree in a desolate, wooded area.

Courtesy of Erie Humane Society

Courtesy of Erie Humane Society

Courtesy of Erie Humane Society

Courtesy of Erie Humane Society

Courtesy of Erie Humane Society

Courtesy of Erie Humane Society

The dog was found on State Game Lands #109 on Himrod Road between Route 97 and Donation Road near LeBoeuf Creek in Waterford, PA 16441.

The dog was wearing a black harness and was tied to a tree by a blue leash with circles on it. The body was collected and sent for necropsy.

The dog appears to have been a small breed with some light tan or cream colored long fur that may have curled in spots. Two gun shells were found next to the body.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Chief Humane Officer Lisa Stiles at (814) 835-8360.