Humane Officers seek information regarding abandoned dog

Erie County Humane Society Officers are asking for assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for abandoning a dog in the 600 block of East 14 Street late in the evening July 7 or early morning July 8.

Human officers were notified by Erie Police in the morning of July 8, that a resident had reported a grey with white Pit Bull dog was found abandoned inside a wire kennel on the side of the street.

The City of Erie’s Animal Enforcement Officer responded and brought the dog to the Erie Humane Society.

Erie Human Society is asking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please notify the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Department at 814-835-8360.