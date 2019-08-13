Humane Officers seek information regarding kitten thrown into Lake Erie

Kitten that was witnessed thrown into Lake Erie

According the the Erie Humane Society, Humane Officers at Erie Humane Society are looking for three boys responsible for throwing a kitten into Lake Erie.

The boys, possibly between the ages of 9 to 12, were witnessed with a kitten at the East Avenue Boat Ramp at the foot of East Avenue on Friday, August 10, at around 8 p.m.

According to the witness, one boy was holding the kitten, and threw it into the water. The kitten was able to swim to shore, where the witness was able to safely secure the kitten. One of the boys stated the kitten scratched him. They were not accompanied by an adult, and left on foot.

Human Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the children responsible for this incident.