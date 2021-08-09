Humane Society and Edinboro Police investigating multiple cat poisonings

An animal cruelty officer is working with Edinboro Police to determine if at least five cats found dead in an Edinboro neighborhood were poisoned intentionally.

A necropsy is planned on one of the cats to determine if a poison was ingested.

What investigators don’t know at this point is if the cats were poisoned on purpose or if a neighbor put out rat poison that the cats got into.

One kitten is recovering after going into convulsions, and one skunk has also been found dead under similar circumstances in an area around Waterford St. in Edinboro.

