One nonprofit organization is looking to help the community find trusted options for afterlife pet care.

The Erie Humane Society has had an existing crematorium for the last 20 years where they offer private cremation services for the Erie community.

The shelter is currently the only local pet crematorium. A number of vet hospitals have been outsourcing to a third party in Ohio.

Nicole Leone, the executive director of the Humane Society, said pet cremation has become more popular and their goal is to help families in tough times.

“We had to go to a zoning meeting which we got approved for and we had to meet with the commissioners, and we got that approval yesterday. We have a third meeting with the Millcreek Township supervisors. If all goes well, we will be moving forward,” said Leone.

If their next meeting with Millcreek supervisors goes well, they plan to open in early 2024.